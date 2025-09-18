MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

