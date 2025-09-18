MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $461.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $465.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day moving average of $403.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.