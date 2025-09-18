Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($0.33). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.94% and a negative return on equity of 990.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 81,022 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

