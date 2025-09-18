Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

