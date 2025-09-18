Mizuho Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $49.96 on Monday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 133.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of EQT by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 106,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.