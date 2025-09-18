Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Monex Group Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Monex Group Company Profile

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

Further Reading

