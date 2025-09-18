Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

