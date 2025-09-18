MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,611 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,814,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLTX. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

