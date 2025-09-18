Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.92.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $3,576,759.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,988,234.22. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 258,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.