Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Shares Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report) was down 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.
About Moringa Acquisition
Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.
