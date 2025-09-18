MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 4,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

