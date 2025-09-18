Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 80,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 69,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

