Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

