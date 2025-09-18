Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,361 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Newmont by 125.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 269.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

