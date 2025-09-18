Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Nexa Resources and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.89. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $708.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.