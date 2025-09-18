NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

