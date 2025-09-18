NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $74.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6%

NKE stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after buying an additional 231,417 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.2% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

