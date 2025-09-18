NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.20. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

NYSE NIO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.NIO’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

