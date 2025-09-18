NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.20. NIO traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.44. 121,561,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 58,219,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 222,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

