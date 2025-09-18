Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.87. 36,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 167,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Nitori Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

