Nova Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.