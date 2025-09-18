Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $58.20 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.