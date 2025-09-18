NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 33,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 98,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

NOVONIX Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

