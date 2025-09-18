Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $205.00 target price on Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutex Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.17.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.