Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $205.00 target price on Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutex Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.17.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.