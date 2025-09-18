Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 156,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $146,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.