Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 156,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%.
