nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

