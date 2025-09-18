NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Trimmed by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

