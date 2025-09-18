NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Cut by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 12.2% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

