Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Receives $54.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.6957.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after buying an additional 615,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

