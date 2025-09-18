OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 2,192 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

