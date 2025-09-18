Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $295.03 and last traded at $301.64. Approximately 27,457,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,786,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.65.

Specifically, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $857.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

