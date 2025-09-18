Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 323,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,231.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,231.0 days.

Orica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

