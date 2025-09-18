Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 129,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Oriental Culture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OCG opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Oriental Culture has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

About Oriental Culture

Featured Articles

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

