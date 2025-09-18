Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $20.89.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.