Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.