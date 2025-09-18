PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

PAMT Corp. (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 8,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Get PAMT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on PAMT from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAMT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAMT

PAMT Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $263.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. PAMT had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAMT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAMT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT during the second quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PAMT in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAMT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAMT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAMT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.