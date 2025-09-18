Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,446.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,379.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,311.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

