Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.81 and its 200-day moving average is $287.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

