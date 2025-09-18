Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

