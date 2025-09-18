Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.