Parallel Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $4,224.39 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,017.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,789.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,339.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

