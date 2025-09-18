Parallel Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after acquiring an additional 224,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TEL opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $215.22.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

