Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

