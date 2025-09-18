Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,949,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

