Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

MetLife Trading Down 0.0%

MET opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

