Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $2,327,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.