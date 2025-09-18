Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

