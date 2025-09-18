Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $22,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Precision Drilling by 275.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $6,813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

