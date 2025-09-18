Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.21 ($0.04). Approximately 604,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,490,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.45. The company has a market cap of £22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -893.87 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

