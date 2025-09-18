PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $60.65 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Emma Reeve sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $934,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,754. This represents a 60.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,508,043.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,287.34. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,615. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

