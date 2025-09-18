Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.16. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 27.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.